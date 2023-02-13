Flynn played 18 minutes off the bench and finished with five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in Sunday's 119-118 win over the Pistons.

With Gary Trent (calf) joining OG Anunoby (wrist) on the sideline Sunday, Flynn saw an uptick in playing time out of necessity, as the Raptors' already-thin backcourt depth became further tested. In spite of those two absences, head coach Nick Nurse continued to lean more heavily into ultra-big lineups, resulting in Flynn handling what was still a relatively modest minutes total. Flynn may keep a spot in the rotation through the All-Star break, but he'll likely drop out of the mix again once both Trent and Anunoby are back to full health.