The Raptors announced Wednesday that Flynn underwent a procedure to address a left cheekbone fracture, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports. Flynn is expected to be ready to play in the Raptors' Oct. 19 season opener versus the Cavaliers, though he'll wear a face shield upon his return to the court.

Flynn suffered the injury in question during the third quarter of Sunday's preseason game against the Jazz. He'll likely sit out the Raptors' next three preseason contests, but he could be ready to go for the exhibition finale Oct. 14 if he's made enough progress in his recovery from the procedure. Even though Flynn doesn't look as though he'll be at much risk of missing regular-season time, his injury is less than ideal due to the Raptors' lack of established backcourt depth.