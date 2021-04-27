Flynn had 18 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists, five rebounds and two steals in Monday's win over the Cavs.

While Flynn's last two games temporarily knocked him off the fantasy radar, this was an encouraging performance -- especially with Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry both starting and playing over 30 minutes. Nick Nurse's rotations have been extremely difficult to predict, and trust, this season, so while Flynn's night-to-night role remains up in the air, he's proven he can return value when the minutes are there.