Flynn will start Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Flynn will get the start with Fred VanVleet (rest) on the sidelines. In his last four starts, Flynn has averaged 14.8 points on 36.2 percent shooting, 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 triples and 1.3 steals per game.
More News
-
Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Goes for 18 points off bench•
-
Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Productive run comes to end•
-
Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Shifting to bench•
-
Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Solid as fill-in point guard•
-
Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Poor shooting night•
-
Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Scores 22 points Tuesday•