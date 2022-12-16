Head Coach Nick Nurse suggested Friday that Flynn will likely see some minutes Friday versus the Nets, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Flynn hasn't seen action in any of the last three games, but it appears Nurse will make a concerted effort to get him on the floor at some point Friday. Even so, Flynn has played no more than six minutes in any of his last five appearances, so it may not be more than a brief spell.