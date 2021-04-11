Flynn compiled 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Saturday's 135-115 win over the Cavaliers.

Flynn continued to take advantage of Toronto's backcourt absences and recorded his best game as a pro. Drafting solid guard support for their elites was a wise move for the organization, and the San Diego product has proved to be a great return on investment. His production will be short-lived as Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry will return to action very soon, but this starting stint may earn him a bit more playing time moving forward.