Flynn supplied no counting stats in one minute during Tuesday's 125-110 victory over the Nuggets.

Flyyn picked up one minute of playing time in the win, seeing the court in the dying stages only. This was the first time he has left the bench since late February, continuing what has been a hugely underwhelming season thus far. The Raptors are known for running a shallow rotation, meaning Flynn is not someone to consider, even in the deepest of formats.