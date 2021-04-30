Flynn totaled 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's 121-111 loss to the Nuggets.

Flynn drew the start due to Fred VanVleeet's (hip) absence and had an efficient night. VanVleet is a dynamic scorer who can create many off-the-ball opportunities for himself, but Flynn is more of a classic point guard who specializes in ball distribution. If Kyle Lowry's tenure with the Raptors comes to an end in the offseason, we may see Flynn jump into that role full-time.