Flynn logged 13 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 105-100 loss to the Clippers, finishing with one point (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist.

Though Toronto was missing Kyle Lowry (back) on Tuesday, Flynn still shifted to a bench role after starting each of the past three contests. Yuta Watanabe ended up picking up the start in the backcourt next to Fred VanVleet as part of an oversized-lineup, leaving limited minutes available for Flynn off the bench. Unless the Raptors commit to holding out both Lowry and VanVleet for rest or minor injuries down the stretch, Flynn looks like he may struggle to regularly crack the 20-minute mark, despite some relatively solid performances in recent weeks.