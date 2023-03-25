Flynn had five points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one block across 17 minutes during Friday's 118-97 win over the Pistons.
Flynn remained a relevant piece for the Raptors, yet failed to make the most of his opportunity. He has been in and out of the rotation for most of the season, playing only when injuries to other players allow. Even as the primary backup, Flynn is not worth picking up, outside of deeper formats.
