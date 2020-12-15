Flynn scored 17 pts (7-12 FG, 3-8 3PT), had a rebound, three assists, and two steals during 20 minutes of action in Monday's 112-109 win over Charlotte.

Flynn played well off the bench, pacing Toronto's non-starters with his 17 points. The guard also played the most minutes of the Raptors' bench options, showing both offensive and defensive prowess during his time on the court. The first round pick's role will likely diminish once Kyle Lowry returns to the team, making him a fringe option at best in fantasy at least to begin the year.