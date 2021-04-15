Flynn scored 16 points (4-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Flynn finished second on the team in field-goal attempts, but had a dreadful shooting night overall. He did manage to convert well from three-point rage, and has nine triples combined across his last two games. Despite the poor efficiency, Flynn also showcased plenty of potential by racking up seven assists compared to no turnovers. Both Kyle Lowry (rest) and Fred VanVleet (suspension) are likely to return to action Friday, which means Flynn will likely see his role greatly reduced.