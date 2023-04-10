Flynn accumulated 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 victory over Milwaukee.

The third-year guard set a new season high in scoring on the season's final day, but it was also the first time Flynn has seen more than 19 minutes since late December. The Raptors still lack reliable depth at point guard behind Fred VanVleet heading into the play-in tournament, however, so Flynn's performance Sunday might have been enough to earn him a bigger role off the bench Wednesday in a must-win game against the Bulls.