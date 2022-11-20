Flynn supplied 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 28 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 124-122 overtime loss to Atlanta.

Flynn saw a season-high in minutes due to an injured Toronto backcourt, and he came through with his best scoring and rebounding performance of the 2022-23 campaign. He continues to find success from beyond the arc, where he's knocked down nine of his last 19 attempts from deep. Flynn should see more playing time until Gary Trent (hip) and Dalano Banton (ankle) are cleared to return.