Flynn finished with just five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 114-103 victory over the Nets.

Flynn shifted back to the bench and based on what we saw, it appears his run of fantasy relevance may have come to a grinding halt. There is certainly a case to be made for him having some sporadic value moving forward, especially if the Raptors opt to continue their resting policy. However, at this stage, it is probably safe to set him free in competitive formats.