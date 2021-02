Flynn posted 25 points (10-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes in Friday's 138-126 loss to G League Erie.

Flynn played 13 NBA games for the Raptors before being sent to the G League bubble. The rookie first-round pick has served as the starting point guard for Raptors 905 so far, and he figures to stick in this role for the time being.