Flynn notched seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 21 minutes during Sunday's 142-113 victory over the Pistons.

The Raptors ran away with this game rather quickly, so Flynn got a few extra minutes. Toronto is mostly healthy these days with O.G. Anunoby back in the mix, so Flynn's production could be volatile with the second unit.