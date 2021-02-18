Flynn was recalled from the G League by the Raptors on Thursday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Flynn played well for the Raptors 905 to begin the G League season, averaging 21.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game through the first five contests. He fell out of the Raptors' rotation prior to joining the G League, and it's not yet clear whether he'll see more playing time when he returns to the parent club. Whether he's available for Thursday's matchup against the Bucks remains to be seen.