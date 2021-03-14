Flynn (COVID-19 protocols) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Bulls, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Flynn will remain sidelined along with four other Raptors. The 22-year-old's next chance to return will be Wednesday versus the Pistons.
More News
-
Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Sunday return unlikely•
-
Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Out again Thursday•
-
Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Unavailable due to COVID protocols•
-
Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Expected to be available Thursday•
-
Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Recalled by Raptors•