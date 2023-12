Flynn ended with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists in 17 minutes during Monday's 136-130 loss to the Knicks.

Flynn managed double-digits for just the third time this season, popping for 10 points in 17 minutes. While Flynn does have the ability to score in bunches, his role is typically too insignificant to warrant any real fantasy attention. Sitting just inside the top 300 in standard leagues, there is no reason to prioritize him at all.