Flynn accumulated 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 109-99 loss to the Grizzlies.
The 22-year-old got the start with Kyle Lowry (rest) and Fred VanVleet (rest) out of the lineup and produced a solid all-around line. Flynn has played in his 10 games as a starter this season, averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals. With the Raptors slipping out of playoff contention, it's possible the rookie gets more starts moving forward.
