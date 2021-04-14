Flynn had 22 points (8-18 FG, 6-13 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Hawks.

Flynn was an absolute menace from deep once again, though that has been a trend with the rookie in recent games -- he has made multiple three-point shots in five of his last six appearances, though the six treys represent a season-high mark for him. He is shooting 16-for-35 from beyond the arc during that span, good for an elite -- though probably unsustainable -- 45.7 percent of accuracy.