Flynn tallied 27 points (8-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 45 minutes during Sunday's 125-113 loss to the Pacers.

The 23-year-old has now scored double-digit points in five straight games, a span in which he's averaging 19.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.6 steals. Flynn provided top-200 fantasy value over the last calendar month despite inconsistent minutes and going in and out of the starting lineup. The rookie has a legitimate shot at starting in the upcoming 2021-2022 NBA season with Kyle Lowry potentially leaving Toronto in free agency.