Flynn logged eight points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 118-104 loss to the Pacers.

Flynn logged a season-high 23 minutes in the loss, highlighting just how sporadic his playing time has been. It took a number of injuries for him to move into a meaningful role, something that is only going to stick for a short while. Despite this performance, he is not worth adding outside of the deepest formats.