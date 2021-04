Flynn is expected to start Monday against the Wizards, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

The rookie first-round pick is poised to receive his first career start Monday with Kyle Lowry (foot) and Fred VanVleet (hip) sitting out for Toronto. Flynn played 31 minutes and had 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals Friday with VanVleet exiting during the contest, and the rookie will look to replicate that production as a starter.