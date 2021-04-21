Flynn will come off the bench Wednesday against the Nets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

With most of the Raptors' regulars back in action, Flynn will shift to a bench role as Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet occupy the starting backcourt. Over his last four starts, Flynn averaged 14.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.0 minutes.