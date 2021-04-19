Flynn compiled 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes in Sunday's 112-106 win over the Thunder.

Although Flynn's shooting percentage hasn't been stellar as Kyle Lowry's (rest) replacement, he's been able to keep the ball moving as the team's de facto floor-general. With a playoff berth potentially falling out of reach, expect Flynn to see extended time down the stretch, as Lowry is probably spending his last season in a Toronto uniform, and the team will need to kick the tires on Flynn and other reserve players.