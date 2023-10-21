Flynn scored 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding five rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes off the bench during Friday's 134-98 preseason win over the Wizards.

Dennis Schroder will replace Fred VanVleet as the Raptors' starting point guard this season, but Flynn could finally be ready to handle a consistent role off the bench in 2023-24 after being a late first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 25-year-old saw only 13 minutes a night over 53 games last season, but that number could rise significantly with Toronto lacking any other real options at the point -- Flynn played 20 minutes in three of his four preseason appearances. Whether that translates into useful fantasy numbers is another question though, as some distribution duties could be off-loaded to Scottie Barnes (foot), Jakob Poeltl and others in VanVleet's absence.