Flynn recorded 35 points (13-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds in Monday's 135-125 win over G League Santa Cruz.

Flynn led the team in points by a wide margin, as Jalen Harris (22) was the next closest scorer. Through four games, the 22-year-old has registered 20.8 points, 5.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. Flynn has connected on 44.3 percent of field goals and 36.7 percent of shots from beyond the arc.