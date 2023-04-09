Flynn is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Flynn moves into the starting lineup Sunday with Fred VanVleet (thumb) out. This will be just his second start of the campaign, and he posted eight points with three assists in his previous start against the Nets on Nov. 23.
