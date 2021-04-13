Flynn will start Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The 22-year-old will make his third start in the past four games with Kyle Lowry (rest) sitting out Tuesday. Flynn averaged 14.5 points, 9.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 37.0 minutes in his two previous starts this season.
