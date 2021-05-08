Flynn will start Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
As a starter this season, Flynn has averaged 12.7 points, 5.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 32.7 minutes. He's getting the nod due to the absences of Kyle Lowry (rest) and Fred VanVleet (rest).
