Flynn posted 16 points (5-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal across 41 minutes in Thursday's 114-102 loss to the Bulls.

Flynn's audition to be the team's next point guard continued with almost every starter sitting, a trend that may continue until the end of the season. The team needs a viable replacement if they intend on parting ways with Kyle Lowry, and right now, Flynn appears to be the frontrunner. Despite a poor shooting night, his immense shot volume allowed him to convert enough for a decent scoring total. One should expect him to see similar minutes as the season draws to a close.