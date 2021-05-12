Flynn scored 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt) to go along with four assists, three rebounds and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers.

Flynn remained in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game, and logged his highest minutes total in his last five contests. As a result, he was able to tally three triples for the second consecutive game. Flynn should continue to see plenty of opportunity to close the season, as the team appears likely to limit the workload of Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry.