Flynn has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

The 22-year-old has been with the Raptors since being recalled from the G League on Feb. 18, and he's one of five players sidelined due to the COVID-19 protocols. Flynn appeared in only two of six games since rejoining the NBA club, so his absence should mostly affect Toronto's backcourt depth.