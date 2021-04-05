Flynn will come off the bench Monday night against Washington, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Nick Nurse initially implied that Flynn would get the nod with Fred VanVleet (hip) and Kyle Lowry (foot) ruled out, but he's apparently changed his mind and will instead go with DeAndre' Bembry at point guard. Nonetheless, Flynn should still see increased minutes off the bench. In Friday's blowout win over Golden State, Flynn posted 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in a career-high 31 minutes.