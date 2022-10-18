Flynn will play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Cavaliers, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Flynn underwent surgery to address a left checkbone fracture this offseason and didn't play during the preseason. However, he appeared to be trending in the right direction when he recently returned to practice donning a mask, which he'll likely wear during Wednesday's matchup against Cleveland. The third-year guard figures to compete with Dalano Banton for the top guard spot off the bench behind Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent during the 2022-23 campaign.