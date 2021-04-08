Flynn will start Thursday's game against Chicago, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Flynn is set for the first start of his rookie season after he had been a regular part of the rotation off the bench of late. With an increased workload over the last three games, the 22-year-old has posted all-around averages of 14.3 points on 47.2 percent shooting, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.7 steals, 1.7 triples and 1.3 blocks per game. The Raptors will be extremely shorthanded Thursday, so Flynn should be set for a heavy workload with all three of Kyle Lowry (foot), Fred VanVleet (hip) and DeAndre' Bembry (suspension) unavailable.