Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Assigned to G League
The Raptors assigned Richardson to the G League's Raptors 905 on Monday.
Acquired from the Kings on Thursday in exchange for forward Bruno Caboclo, Richardson made his Raptors debut in Sunday's 123-103 win over the Hornets, producing two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across five minutes. It marked Richardson's first appearance in nearly a week, as he had been sidelined due to a minor left ankle sprain prior to being treated. Though he's now seemingly healthy, Richardson will be hard pressed to find playing time for a playoff-bound Raptors squad, making it likely that the 22-year-old will spend much of the second half with the 905.
