Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Back with Raptors 905
Richardson was assigned to the Raptors 905 for Thursday's game against the Swarm, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Given that the Raptors are potentially very light on depth for Thursday's game with C.J. Miles (hip) questionable and Kawhi Leonard (rest) and OG Anunoby (personal) out, an opportunity for Richardson to get some quality minutes with Toronto may have been open, but he will remain on assignment for Thursday's G League contest.
