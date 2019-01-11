Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Called up, available Friday
Richardson has been recalled from the G League and is available for Friday's contest against the Nets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Richardson has seen solid minutes with the Raptors this season, totaling 95 across 19 games. In that time, he's recorded 27 points, 13 rebounds and one steal.
