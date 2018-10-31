Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Has third-year option declined
Richardson had his third-year option declined Wednesday, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.
Richardson, the 22nd pick of the 2016 draft, has struggled in his career thus far with the Kings and Raptors. He is managing just 1.4 in five minutes per game this year, and will become and unrestricted free agent this upcoming summer.
