Richardson was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.

Richardson has played in just one game since coming over to the Raptors at the trade deadline, logging a total of five minutes. He's firmly out of the regular rotation, so look for Richardson to continue to get plenty of reps in the G-League to help his overall development. In eight G-League games this season, Richardson is averaging 10.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals across 25.9 minutes.