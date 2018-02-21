Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Headed to G-League
Richardson was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.
Richardson has played in just one game since coming over to the Raptors at the trade deadline, logging a total of five minutes. He's firmly out of the regular rotation, so look for Richardson to continue to get plenty of reps in the G-League to help his overall development. In eight G-League games this season, Richardson is averaging 10.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals across 25.9 minutes.
