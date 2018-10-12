Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Leads the way with 21 points Thursday
Richardson tallied 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 134-119 preseason victory over the Pelicans.
Richardson had his best game of the preseason, finishing with 21 points in 26 minutes. The Raptors were resting a number of stars which afforded the bench guys with an opportunity to flash their wares. Against what was basically a full-strength Pelicans team, the Raptors bench once again demonstrated why they are one of the most feared benches in the league. Richardson has a lot of competition for minutes and has basically no real fantasy value.
