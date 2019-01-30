Richardson (knee) won't be available for the G League Raptors 905's game against the Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday.

Richardson will miss his second 905 game in a row due to the knee injury. Malcolm Miller, who put up 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 28 minutes in the 905's 106-91 win over the Westchester Knicks on Monday, should again fill Richardson's spot in the starting five.