Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Missing another game
Richardson (knee) won't be available for the G League Raptors 905's game against the Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday.
Richardson will miss his second 905 game in a row due to the knee injury. Malcolm Miller, who put up 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 28 minutes in the 905's 106-91 win over the Westchester Knicks on Monday, should again fill Richardson's spot in the starting five.
More News
-
Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Out Monday•
-
Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Back with Raptors 905•
-
Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Called up, available Friday•
-
Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Scores 29 despite loss•
-
Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Scores 30 in loss•
-
Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Sent to G League•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...