Richardson (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Richardson has made three total appearances for the Raptors since the calendar flipped to 2019. The sore right knee has prevented Richardson from dressing in a few of those contests, but his status as a non-rotation player has also been at the root of a good chunk of those absences. He'll likely be destined for the G League's Raptors 905 once cleared to play again.