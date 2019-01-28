Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Out Monday
Richardson (knee) will not play Monday against Westchester.
Richardson is dealing with a knee injury and will join Jordan Howard (groin) on Monday's inactive list. The former Syracuse standout has been back and forth from the Raptors to the 905 for much of the season, but he hasn't seen any meaningful run at the NBA level.
More News
-
Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Back with Raptors 905•
-
Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Called up, available Friday•
-
Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Scores 29 despite loss•
-
Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Scores 30 in loss•
-
Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Sent to G League•
-
Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Recalled, available Saturday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...