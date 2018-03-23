Play

Richardson is out for Thursday's contest against the Agua Caliente Clippers due to a wrist injury.

Richardson will be sidelined for the second to last game of the regular season -- the 905's last game coming Saturday against the Maine Red Claws. The team will have to rely on their other guards Thursday to replace Richardson's 8.8 points in 23.6 minutes per game.

