Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Out Thursday with wrist injury
Richardson is out for Thursday's contest against the Agua Caliente Clippers due to a wrist injury.
Richardson will be sidelined for the second to last game of the regular season -- the 905's last game coming Saturday against the Maine Red Claws. The team will have to rely on their other guards Thursday to replace Richardson's 8.8 points in 23.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...