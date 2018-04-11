Richardson (wrist) played eight minutes for Raptors 905 in their Game 2 loss to the Austin Spurs in the G League championship series. He finished with two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in the contest.

The loss spells an end to the G League season, allowing Richardson to potentially rejoin the NBA team for its postseason run. It's unclear if Richardson will actually be recalled, however, given that he recently got over a wrist injury and largely failed to distinguish himself during his time with the 905. In 18 G League games this season, Richardson averaged 8.8 points (on 32.9 percent shooting from the field), 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 23.6 minutes per contest.