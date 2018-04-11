Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Plays eight minutes in G League finale
Richardson (wrist) played eight minutes for Raptors 905 in their Game 2 loss to the Austin Spurs in the G League championship series. He finished with two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in the contest.
The loss spells an end to the G League season, allowing Richardson to potentially rejoin the NBA team for its postseason run. It's unclear if Richardson will actually be recalled, however, given that he recently got over a wrist injury and largely failed to distinguish himself during his time with the 905. In 18 G League games this season, Richardson averaged 8.8 points (on 32.9 percent shooting from the field), 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 23.6 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Out Thursday with wrist injury•
-
Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Struggles again•
-
Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Headed to G-League•
-
Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Assigned to G League•
-
Raptors' Malachi Richardson: Traded to Toronto•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Out again Monday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....