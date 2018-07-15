Richardson posted 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in the Raptors' 87-84 overtime victory over the Hornets in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

The 2016 first-round pick is trying to jump-start a career that's been mostly stuck in neutral over its first two seasons, campaigns in which Richardson has logged a combined 48 games of action with the Kings and Raptors. The 22-year-old has averaged 12.6 points (on 44.0 percent shooting), 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 26.0 minutes over five summer league games, seemingly making a case for a training camp invite that would allow him to continue displaying his wares in the hopes of securing rotational wing role for the coming campaign.